Oppo Reno 8 series to be launched in Kenya

Global smart device brand, Oppo, is set to launch its latest phone Oppo Reno 8 series in Kenya.

The all-new Oppo Reno 8 series provides strong durability, reliable performance, and an all-around smooth experience for users. The Reno8 series will comprise the Reno8 5G and the Reno8.

Oppo Reno8 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 5G-integrated SoC, providing smooth performance.

Ambitious smartphone

Games, apps, and streaming are all powered by an incredibly efficient chip. Mobile entertainment is smooth every time.

“Oppo Reno8 series is our most ambitious smartphone model yet. Offering ultra-fast, ultra-powerful connectivity and high-end technology that works. It incorporates world-class updates into a usable device that upgrades the consumer’s daily digital efficiencies” said Sarah Wangui, PR Manager, Oppo Kenya.

The all-new Oppo Reno 8 series. Photo credit: Courtesy

Reno8 5G will also feature a faster, safer and more reliable experience with 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge and Oppo’s exclusive battery HealthEngine, ensuring a user has a mobile experience for much longer.

Imaging features

With the Super-Conductive Vapor Chamber (VC) Liquide Cooling System, Reno8 5G significantly improves heat dissipation and remains cool.

As the portrait expert, the Reno8 5G is powered by Dual Sony Flagship Sensors and several AI-enhanced imaging features such as Ultra Night Video and Night Portrait.