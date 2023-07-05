Okiya Omtatah fights Epra boss in court over high fuel prices
Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah wants Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Managing Director Daniel Kiptoo cited for contempt of court for disobeying a court order, suspending the implementation of the Finance Act, 2023.
Mr Omtatah on Wednesday told Justice Mugure Thande that the order suspending the Act was served to the government, but the agency went ahead and adjusted the prices of fuel in contempt of court.
The senator and other petitioners want the application for contempt heard, ahead of other applications.
More follows.