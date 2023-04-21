Oil marketer TotalEnergies net profit dips 10.8pc on higher costs

Oil marketer TotalEnergies Marketing Kenya has posted a 10.8 per cent drop in earnings to Sh2.44 billion from Sh2.73 billion for the year ended December 2022.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) listed firm has attributed the marginal decline in profitability to higher costs in the period amid controlled revenue growth from caps to price adjustments.

“The increase in operating expenses is majorly attributable to increased business activities post Covid-19 coupled with inflation and foreign exchange on the cost of goods and services,” said the company in a trading statement yesterday.

The oil marketer’s cost of sales rose by 41.4 per cent to Sh93.2 billion from Sh65.9 billion in 2021.

TotalEnergies operating expenses in the year climbed to Sh7.1 billion from Sh6.5 billion while finance costs more than doubled to Sh919.9 million from Sh283.3 million previously with higher working capital requirements prompting the jump.

Gross sales for the company improved to Sh141.3 billion from Sh110.2 billion amid what the firm said was a lower lag in fuel prices’ adjustments compared to the previous year.

Despite booking lower earnings, TotalEnergies has retained a similar dividend payout with its board recommending the payment of a first and final dividend of Sh1.31, to be paid on or before July 31, subject to shareholders’ approval on June 15.

TotalEnergies said it would continue investing in carbon-neutral solutions to match the demand for clean energy in Kenya as the company makes the transition from fossil fuels.

“The company will continue to increase its focus on renewable energy sources and sustainable solutions to meet the growing demand for clean energy in Kenya.

“All these are key to increasing the value and shareholder returns while maintaining a strong financial position,” the oil marketer added.

Biofuels are composed of biological raw materials such as vegetable oils. They are usually mixed with petroleum products like diesel to reduce pollution.

Examples of biofuels include ethanol made from corn or sugar cane, biodiesel (vegetable oils and liquid animal fats), green diesel (derived from algae and other plants) and biogas (methane from manure and other digested organic material).

TotalEnergies is among the three oil majors that recorded a slight decline in their combined share of the local fuel market as of December, bucking a trend where they have been deepening their control and squeezing small dealers.

Data by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority showed that the combined market share of Vivo Energy, TotalEnergies Marketing and Rubis controlled half of the sector as of December, a drop of 1.04 per centage points six months earlier.

Vivo Energy, the market leader, posted the biggest drop in its share by 1.04 percentage points to 22.89 per cent in the period while that of TotalEnergies Marketing fell to 16.39 per cent from 17.3 per cent.