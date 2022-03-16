Nzoia Sugar paid Sh217m for goods not delivered

The management of state-owned Nzoia Sugar Company is on the spot for Sh216.57 million advance payments for goods and services ordered about seven years ago but have yet to be delivered by suppliers.

An audit of the firm’s financial record flagged 33 advance payments made to some 14 suppliers of various goods and services but have not been delivered since financial year 2014/2015.

Juice filtration

The transactions include 12 payments totalling Sh135.99 million for the supply of tubes and modification of a boiler machine, three payments totalling Sh36.69 million for supply of a juice filtration and vacuum machine, four payouts totalling Sh16.22 million for servicing of centrifugal pump, and another five payments worth Sh12.18 million for the supply of an evaporator machine.

A report by the broke miller claimed that some of the suspect orders were worth Sh127.39 million.

Another batch of items worth Sh43.51 million was awaiting clearance at the Port of Mombasa. It also claimed that ordered goods worth Sh34.41 million were under shipment while a batch of items valued at Sh10.27 million had been delivered and awaiting an inspection report.

“The company did not, therefore, obtain any value from the goods and the funds spent are at the risk of getting lost,” Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu said in a new report on the company’s financial status.

Ms Gathungu’s revelations add more questions on the financial decisions of the management of the financially insolvent miller.

In 2021, an audit showed that, a Sh295 million cane crushing plant, which the miller bought 28 years ago, remained idle.

Nzoia Sugar bought the plant in 1993 to expand output but it has never been commissioned. The machine was to aid expansion of cane processing capacity from 3,000 tonnes a day to 7,000 tonnes.

“The expansion programme was not completed then and the acquired plant has been lying idle since the acquisition and has not generated any income for the company,” Ms Gathungu said in an audit report tabled before Parliament.

Reserve prices

The expansion was financed by an international firm not mentioned in the report with government of Kenya guarantee.

“Although the management explained that the State Department for public works has given reserve prices for possible disposal of the idle plant, the written report by the ministry was not availed for audit review,” the report says.