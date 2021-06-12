Nzoia Sugar Company MD Michael Wanjala suspended

Michael Wanjala Makokha.

Suspended Nzoia Sugar Company Managing Director Michael Wanjala Makokha.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Nzoia Sugar Company Managing Director Michael Wanjala Makokha has been suspended for three months and replaced by Dr Chrispine Ogutu Omondi in an acting capacity.

