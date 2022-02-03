NYS gets an extra Sh1bn to settle supplier debts 

NYS graduation

Graduating officers display their skills during the passing-out parade of the National Youth Service recruits in Gilgil Nakuru County on December 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Additional Sh1billion brings some relief to suppliers and contractors whose cash has remained locked at the State agency.
  • Last August, suppliers and contractors who rendered services to the NYS petitioned Parliament to push for their pending payments.

The Treasury has allocated the National Youth Service (NYS) an additional Sh1billion to offset its pending bills amid rising anguish by suppliers and contractors.

