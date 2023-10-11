NTSA rejects Bolt’s licence renewal on driver protests

Kenyan transport regulator has declined to renew the licence of taxi-hailing company Bolt over alleged breaches, including illegal commission charges and booking fee, dealing the Estonian firm a blow as it lines up fresh investments to expand its reach in the local market.

Bolt had written to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) seeking the renewal of its operating licence, with days left to its expiry.

But the regulator declined the request citing mounting complaints from drivers and their representatives about alleged non-compliance and violation of regulations.

Correspondence seen by the Business Daily shows that NTSA deputy director and head of licensing Cosmas Ngeso wrote to Bolt country manager Linda Ndungu last week informing her of the development that will see the firm lose its transport network company operator licence at the end of the month unless it addresses the breaches satisfactorily.