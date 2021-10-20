No listing of businesses on CRBs for a year, orders Uhuru

loans

The Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) directive applies for businesses with loans of Sh5 million or less. 

Photo credit: File

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Millions of Kenyan businesses have been handed a relief after the government announced suspension of their listing with Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs) for loan defaults, a year after it gave lenders the greenlight for their listing. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.