Insurer will not cover vehicles modified to use LPG

An insurance company has warned motorists who have modified their petrol or diesel vehicles to use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) that they will not be insured.

GM Underwriting and Reinsurance, in a memo to its staff on Monday, said it would not renew insurance covers or accept new policies for motor vehicles whose fuel consumption modes have been modified.

“In recent years, the motor industry has witnessed a growing trend in modification of vehicles’ fuel consumption from diesel/petrol to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Unfortunately, some of these vehicles have found their way into our books,” the August 23 memo said.

The insurer said some owners had modified their vehicles without permission from the manufacturers, thus aggravating its exposure on third-party liabilities if an accident occurs.

Noting that some of the vehicles already under its cover fall in the category, the insurer announced it would not renew their policies once they expire, while new ones will not be admitted.

But the insurer did not indicate the number of vehicles under its cover that have been modified, asking its valuers to highlight such modifications in valuation reports.

“We have therefore taken a decision not to onboard or renew cover for any vehicle with such modification done without manufacturer’s approval,” the memo said.

The company said the changes took effect on August 23, affecting all new business immediately, while those already insured will be affected when their current contracts expire.