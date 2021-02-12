At NMG, a showcase of love and resilience

On any normal day, if you walked along Kimathi Street in Nairobi you would likely be jostling for space with cars parked the entire stretch.

Today, if you walked on this same street, you would notice a riot of white tents with red ribbons at the entrance of Nation Centre. Inside the tents are vendors showcasing and selling all manner of Valentine’s-themed products.

For two days, Nation Media Group has partnered with various businesses to pitch camp at the entrance of Nation Centre.

Brand exposure

Florists, beauticians, food vendors, wine-sellers and several start-up enterprises are using the opportunity to interact with their customers and the public. This is also giving them the chance to network, strike deals, and get sales and brand exposure.

The initiative is aimed at helping the exhibitors shake off the dust of the pandemic and the stresses of the economy. It is themed “Resilience, Recovery and Sustainability”.

Effects of pandemic

SMEs provide employment to more than 14.9 million Kenyans. When the pandemic hit, they were yet to be strong enough to wade through the tide as their well-established fellows did. Many small businesses closed shop.

Many micro-SMEs and SMEs, according to NMG’s commercial manager Mercy Kamunya, are now struggling to re-emerge, and this partnership is one of the many that NMG will promote and facilitate in the coming days, in partnership with investors.