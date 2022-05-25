NMG’s deal with Antler EA to boost its digital offering

The Nation Media Group (NMG) has partnered with venture capital (VC) firm Antler East Africa to tap the latter’s expertise in identifying and nurturing innovative digital content and products as part of the firm’s multi-pronged growth strategy.

The regional media giant in September 2020 launched its flagship digital brand www.nation.africa to tap into changing consumer habits by re-engineering itself to speed up its digital transformation.

NMG continued digitising last year by launching a premium section of the website where users pay a daily, weekly, monthly or annual fee to access its high quality exclusive content.

NMG Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Oliver August said the partnership with Antler will help the company access a great pool of talented individuals working on innovative ideas in the digital content space.

Find new products

“The idea to work with Antler came out of the strategic realisation that the future of NMG will be together with other partners. We want to find new products offered by digital technology that we can offer to our customers. For that, we need people who understand how to build completely new digital content or products from scratch, and that’s Antler's strength,” said Mr August.

NMG Head of Strategy and Innovation Max Okeyo said Antler will help the company with access to innovators that are coming up with products, which will address the gaps in the market that the media group would like to plug into.