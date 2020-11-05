Lender banks on technology to boost farming in rural areas

Access Bank Kenya is seeking to leverage on Kenya's robust technology ecosystem to boost farming in rural areas, a move seen to improve the country's food security efforts.

The Nigerian lender, which has acquired Transnational Bank is optimistic to use the power of Big Data analytics and Artificial Intelligence to identify and support smallholder farmers by affording them the financial help they need.

The acquisition came after Transnational Bank's streak of making losses in the past few years, with financial statements indicating that it lost Sh83.9 million in the financial year ended December 2019 preceded by another loss of Sh71.8 million in 2018.

The Moi family-linked bank has a history of financing agribusiness in Kenya's rural areas, and Access Bank Kenya will be analysing that data to help tap on Transnational's direct connection and relationship with farmers to help them realise even higher yields.

The bank has announced that it will be penetrating into Kenya's agribusiness zones, starting with helping farmers irrigate crops in the semi-arid zones of Machakos, Nyeri and Meru counties.

Rural economy

Group Managing Director of Access Bank Herbert Wigwe said the lender will work with host communities to help unlock the rural economy where over 70 per cent of Kenyans live.

"With over two-thirds of the country being rural, a more aggressive financial inclusion drive will further improve lives," said Mr Wigwe.

In the tea and coffee zones of Kiambu and Nyandarua counties, the bank will be looking to finance farm estates to help them achieve their full agricultural potential.

In the fishing community county of Kisumu, fishermen will benefit from its funding facilities and eradicate the hurdle of preservation and transportation of fish to other major towns like Eldoret, Nairobi and Mombasa.

In Kakamega and Bungoma counties, the Lagos-based bank will be seeking to boost production capacity for maize, Kenya's staple food.

Kenya, which heavily depends on agriculture, still grapples with challenges of erratic rains, high cost of fertiliser and pesticides, with farmers also decrying existential post-harvest losses.

But by using a combination of emerging technologies like Big Data and AI, analysts can predict how seasons will look like, while mapping areas where fertiliser and pesticides need price affordability.

Since Kenya now boasts of the first ever free online agri-information resource, launched this year by the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (Cabi), access to accurate data is helping farmers boost their yields through better pest control and animal care.

AI algorithms

"The bio-protection portal is designed to help growers and animal keepers identify, source and apply bio-control and bio-pesticide mechanisms for effective results. It gives them the information to decide," states a report by Cabi.

Financiers see the potential that comes with such free data, especially in remote zones where agriculture is the chief source of income. By building AI algorithms along that data, more rural farmers could benefit from decisions informed by the analysis.

“Access Bank Kenya is excited about the potential that exists in this market, and the opportunity it has to take the lead in unlocking this potential,” added Mr Wigwe.

The bank has a network of 600 branches and service outlets, spanning three continents with presence in 15 countries and commanding a customer base of 32 million.

It is one of the top commercial banks in Nigeria by assets, with a 2019 Start Credits survey placing it third nationally, with total assets amounting to Sh1.7 trillion.​

