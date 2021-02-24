Nigeria has best potential for Islamic banking - Moody's

sukuk

Global sukuk issuance is projected to stabilise in 2021.

Photo credit: File
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

With a population of 99 million Muslims, the largest in the region, Nigeria offers the strongest potential for growth of Islamic finance in sub-Saharan Africa despite penetration of sharia products still lagging at 1 per cent of the country’s total banking industry.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Telkom Kenya on the spot over fibre revenue

  2. Nigeria has best potential for Islamic banking - Moody's

  3. Decline in tax revenue 'started before Covid-19'

  4. PRIME How Tuskys and Nakumatt shared fate in rise and fall

  5. PRIME Tuskys: Spies, lies and the fight to save dying retailer

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.