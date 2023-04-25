Nice & Lovely introduces new stretch mark solution for Kenyan women

Kenyan women who have struggled with stretch marks now have a new solution at their disposal. Nice & Lovely, a brand under the L’Oréal Group, has launched its Bio Body Oil to help reduce the appearance of stretch marks at different stages of women's lives.

According to a research study undertaken by the company, 80 per cent of Kenyan women face stretch mark problems.

"Stretch marks are a very common problem on African skin, and as L’Oréal, we work at creating beauty that moves East Africa," said Victoria Karanja, the L’Oréal consumer division GM.

Sensitive skin

The Bio Body Oil is a blend of four natural oils: sunflower, avocado, sweet almond and apricot. It has been dermatologically tested and is suitable for those with dry and sensitive skin.

The company sampled 211 women, with 9 out of 10 reporting that the product worked with their skin types. Tests have shown a 96 per cent efficacy rate.

"The Flawless Bio Body Oil is an exceptional formula created by working with renowned scientists and dermatologists. It is designed to achieve even and flawless skin in record time," added Karanja.

The global stretch marks treatment market size category was valued at $2.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to top $5.4 billion by 2032, according to Precedence Research. The market is fast gaining popularity globally and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.91 per cent during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

Body's evolution

Consumers in developing countries, including Kenya, choose products based on both efficacy and cost-effectiveness, as well as accessibility, boosting demand for products like Nice & Lovely's Bio Body Oil.

Stretch marks are a natural part of the body's evolution, and they should not be viewed as flaws, but as a testament to our humanity.

"Stretch marks are beautiful, as they signify transformation, proof that the body has endured life's ups and downs, and an indicator of successful adaptation," said an expert.