NHIF to cut benefits in Sh3bn cost saving plan

Renal dialysis, major surgeries and diagnostics tests such as MRI and CT-scans top the list of benefits that the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) aims to cut in a drive to reduce payouts.

The State-backed insurer’s cost-cutting drive will reduce payouts to hospitals by at least Sh2.9 billion in the year to June 2022, forcing thousands of beneficiaries to top-up for their medical bills.

The maximum cover for MRI scan will be reduced to Sh9,600 from the current Sh15,000 per session while settlement of CT-scans is set to be capped at Sh6,000 from Sh8,000.

The average payout for renal dialysis will fall to Sh6,000 from the current Sh9,500 if the proposals are approved, hurting Kidney patients as the NHIF seeks to reduce bills for the weekly procedure by Sh1 billion annually to Sh2.7 billion.

Read morehere.