NHIF to cut benefits in Sh3bn cost saving plan

NHIF

A member scans a finger during NHIF mass biometric registration at Wamagana Education hall in Nyeri County on June 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
john-mutua-img

By  John Mutua

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Renal dialysis, major surgeries and diagnostics tests such as MRI and CT-scans top the list of benefits that NHIF aims to cut in a drive to reduce payouts.
  • The maximum cover for MRI scan will be reduced to Sh9,600 from the current Sh15,000 per session while settlement of CT-scans is set to be capped at Sh6,000 from Sh8,000.
  • The average payout for renal dialysis will fall to Sh6,000 from the current Sh9,500 if the proposals are approved, hurting Kidney patients.

Renal dialysis, major surgeries and diagnostics tests such as MRI and CT-scans top the list of benefits that the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) aims to cut in a drive to reduce payouts.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.