NHIF to allow men cover multiple wives for Sh500
The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has published regulations that will allow men to get medical cover for multiple wives, if Parliament approves the proposed law, marking a departure from medical insurance norms.
The regulations have a clause providing medical coverage to polygamous families on condition the male member pays an extra Sh500 for the additional wives.
This is a departure from the current NHIF rules that cover one spouse and a maximum of five children.
Read more HERE.