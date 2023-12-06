NHC now eyes student hostel projects in revenue plan

State-owned National Housing Corporation (NHC) plans to expand into student accommodation as part of diversifying its revenue streams under its draft strategic plan.

The lead implementer of government housing projects says it is initially looking at putting up 5,000 student hostel units in five years.

Kenya has an undersupply of student housing amid rising demand on the back of increased enrollment into institutions of higher learning, making the segment a lucrative venture.

Student hostels on average earn developers higher returns than residential houses, industry surveys have shown.

Realtor Knight Frank estimated in its half-year 2022 report that students' accommodations were generating returns of about eight per cent, double the margins for residential properties.

NHC, however, says student hostels will form about 4.5 per cent of its property development pipeline under the five-year plan, with government-backed affordable housing units accounting for about 90.9 per cent of the 110,000 housing units it plans to put up in that period.

“The corporation will undertake to construct 110,000 housing units: 100,000 units will be under the Affordable Housing Programme, 5,000 units under the commercial band, and a further 5,000 as student hostel rooms,” NHC managing director David Mathu said in a press statement following the validation workshop for the strategic plan on Tuesday.

The purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) segment is controlled by Acorn Holdings Ltd under the Qwetu and Qejani brands which it has largely built near major universities.

Student housing units largely come in the form of studios (bed-sitters) or single rooms, with shared social spaces that provide amenities such as cable TV and laundry facilities. Others even have gym facilities.

NHC says its draft 2023-2027 Strategic Plan is anchored on five major pillars of housing, financial, estate management, research & innovation, and corporate sustainability.

“Our plan outlines specific initiatives and investments in a housing resource centre, which will be the hub of information on housing matters for scholars and researchers. This will not only keep us competitive but also pave the way for pioneering solutions,” Mr Mathu said.

“Moreover, sustainability is not just an aspiration; it is a responsibility we owe to the environment and future generations. The draft includes initiatives that prioritize environmentally friendly construction practices, energy efficiency, and the incorporation of green spaces into our urban developments.”

The parastatal will be one of the major players in putting up more than a million affordable housing units in the first term of President William Ruto which will end in August 2027.

The cost of construction has been a major impediment in putting up affordable housing units, hurting the State’s plan to erect 500,000 units in five years through 2022 under the previous regime of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“As Government, we shall do all that is necessary including providing infrastructure, providing land to private developers so that we are able to meet the planned units at an affordable price,” Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said.

NHC says it plans to start construction of between 20,000 and 30,000 houses based on the allocated Sh10 billion budget this financial year.

The units will comprise 50 percent affordable houses, 30 percent market-driven homes, and the remainder 20 percent social housing in line with the government policy.

NHC initially plans to build low-cost units on 700 acres across the country. The housing parastatal will make available 650 acres, while another 50 acres will be acquired through partnership with counties.