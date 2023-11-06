NGOs burdened by per diem requests from top government officials

Civil society organisations, which have traditionally worked closely with the State, have had enough of the parasitic relationship they have had with government officials over the past year.

Several members of the civil society organisations, who could not go on record for fear of reprisals, have told the Daily Nation how they have been forced to pay per diems and other allowances for senior civil servants to travel outside the country on official assignments which should ideally be paid by the State.

Organisations that have refused to play ball have been profiled and then ostracised, with government officials making up excuses to stay away from their events.

“Sometimes the officers will say the government does not have a budget for these activities,” said a source.

Never mind that in many cases it is not additional work done by the organisations, but rather work that the government should be undertaking, including policy meetings, annual budget preparation or Technical Working Group meetings, according to another source.

These revelations show how government officials, often notorious for their profligacy, are now pushing their luck on civil society organisations.

This is likely to put a financial strain on civil society organisations at a time when most of them are struggling with limited funding due to the depressed economic outlook in the rich countries where their donors are based.

Some rich countries, such as the US and Europe, are diverting most of their funds to support Ukraine, which is at war with Russia. This has reduced the flow of funds to frontier and emerging markets where civil society organisations are active.

Primary Health Care

Ideally, these organisations are coming in to complement or support government work programmes, such as the training of trainers for the roll-out of Primary Health Care, which was fully supported by civil society organisations.

These strange requests for per diems by civil servants from these NGOs - which include prominent development partners - have intensified over the past year, as the allowances civil servants receive from the government for such assignments have suddenly dried up.

We asked the Public Service Commission if it had received these complaints. However, they had not responded to our questions by the time of going to press.

“Due to the fiscal constraints that the government is facing, the civil society has had to step in quite a bit, particularly meeting training and other costs,” said one of the officials of a civil society organisation that works closely with the Kenyan government on health matters.

A big chunk of these payments has been the daily subsistence allowance (DSA) or per diem, which they say has accounted for almost 80 per cent of the total disbursements to government officials.

Government officials have also insisted on being paid at the rates set by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The per diem is a fixed amount of money that an organisation gives to individuals per day to cover travel-related expenses in connection with work done away from home.

Different job groups receive different rates. High-ranking government officials in job group F4 receive up to Sh18,200 per diem.

This is much higher than what most organisations working with the government pay their own staff, according to an employee who works for an NGO that also has a partnership with the government.

“When we work with the government, our per diem is pegged at Sh2,000 but theirs is pegged at a rate as high as Sh18,000,” said the source.

Daily per diems range from Sh18,200 for highly skilled and specialised personnel such as Principal Secretaries and director generals to semi-skilled support staff, clerks and assistant officers who receive Sh4,200.

Meals and accommodation

While meetings outside the workstations attract higher DSAs to cover meals and accommodation, these organisations have not been spared even when they hold meetings within their workstations.

For meetings within the workstations, these organisations are expected to provide allowances ranging from Sh3,000 to Sh10,000 as sitting and transport allowances.

“This is after providing meals under conference packages,” said a source.

This is not the first time organisations have catered for the allowances of state officials. But it has been compounded by requests from both county and national governments.

“It has become worse. It sought to become an entitlement. It is like a right,” added the source.

The beneficiaries are mainly technical officers who would work a lot more with organisations such as UNICEF or AMREF. Although the opportunity for top officials such as Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, County Executive Committees, and MPs to attend such meetings is limited, on the few occasions that they do attend, it only makes things worse for these organisations.

“The source told us that such senior officials tend to bring along their official drivers and personal assistants who would need to be facilitated as well.”