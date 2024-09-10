NGO seeks Sh100 million for irrigation in 290 constituencies

Members of Parliament are considering a petition filed by a non-governmental organisation which seeks to amend various acts to give each of the 290 constituencies Sh100 million for irrigation.

Shining Hope for communities (Shofco) is seeking the amendment of the Irrigation Act (No.14 of 2019), the Kenya Roads Board Act (No.7 of 1999), the Road Maintenance Levy Fund Act (No. 9 of 1993) and all other relevant laws in order for constituencies to benefit from the funds collected to promote irrigation in their various regions.

“Change the ‘Road Maintenance Levy Fund’ to ‘Infrastructure Development and Maintenance Levy Fund’ so that part of the fund can be used to develop irrigation infrastructure in all parts of Kenya and therefore boost the agricultural sector,” reads the petition.

If adopted, the amendment will change the road maintenance levy fund to infrastructure development levy fund, a move that allows part of the fund collected to develop irrigation infrastructure across the country and boost the agricultural sector.

The amendments if adopted by the House will also see the National Irrigation become a beneficiary of the new infrastructure development and maintenance levy fund alongside the Kenya Rural Roads Authority, Kenya Urban Roads Authority and Kenya National Highways Authority

Further, if the petition is adopted by the House, the National Irrigation Authority will share the funds it will get from the new infrastructure development and maintenance levy fund and distribute it equally among the 290 constituencies.

To ensure this is done successfully, the organisation has proposed to parliament that the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) should use the same structure used by the Kenya Rural Roads authority in sharing the funds to constituencies.

“This petition aims at having each constituency receive at least Sh100 million from the new infrastructure development and maintenance levy fund through the National Irrigation Authority to ensure various irrigation projects in all the 290 constituencies benefit from the funds and the overall agricultural productivity of Kenya is boosted,” reads the petition.

The organisation decried in the petition that despite agriculture contributing 22.4 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), only four percent of the country is currently being irrigated.

It says that the petition is in line with the Kenya Kwanza manifesto which promised to inject Sh250 billion in five years to boost the agricultural sector.

According to the Kenya Economic Survey of 2022 by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the agricultural sector contributed 22.4 percent to Kenya’s GDP and is the largest sector in the country.

Appearing before the National Assembly public petitions on Monday, the organisation’s advocacy lead Boniface Gatobu said the petition, if adopted, will boost the agricultural sector and address the problems of poverty, hunger, and unemployment in Kenya.

“If this petition is adopted, then food insecurity will be a thing of the past. We have areas in this country which are fertile, but do not get enough rain for productive agriculture. We, therefore, need to change the law to allow the agricultural sector to benefit from the RMLF,” Gatobu said in his defence for the petition.

Mr Gatobu said Shofco works in 40 counties across Kenya and has seen areas that can benefit from the fund if the petition goes through.

“Why do we have to develop a road that can serve a few people with cars when we can use the money to build dams that can benefit many farmers?

“As much as a road is important, we also need to diversify the RMLF money to ensure that we give Kenyans an opportunity to grow food that can be exported to generate revenue for us as a country. We can do this by ensuring that we have enough irrigation infrastructure across Kenya,” Mr Gatobu stated.

The committee vice chairperson Janet Sitienei however questioned why the organization did not seek funds from the Water and Irrigation Ministry before moving to amend the RMLF Act.

“We know that this is a water function under the Ministry of Water and funds are appropriated to National Irrigation Authority (NIA) to do the job. Why is it that you need RMLF, which is created under a statute and has its own structures, to draw money and it has no relationship with the NIA?” Hon Sitienei posed.