Newly licensed coffee firms locked out of NCE on glitch

coffee berries

Ms Lucia Wanjiru harvesting coffee berries at a farm at Kabati in Murang'a County in 2015.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gerald Andae

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The five coffee traders issued with the licences by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) will not take part in this week’s auction because they do not have the necessary infrastructure for doing so.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. The man who will head Safaricom's Ethiopian unit

  2. Tough economic times push 5m Kenyans out of NHIF cover

  3. Newly licensed coffee firms locked out of NCE on glitch

  4. Energy dealers sue to block 16pc VAT on cooking gas

  5. Fiona Asonga: My passion is making a difference in the lives of others

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.