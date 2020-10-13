New rules reduce property, land transfer time by half

The average time for transferring land and buildings will likely fall more than half after private practitioners were allowed to value property deals on behalf of Land ministry, the body for real estate professionals has said.

The Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK) said the new regulations open the door for more than 500 registered valuers to process property deals, a significant jump from “less than 60” government valuers who have been handling 57 registries.

The Stamp Duty (Valuation of Immovable Property) Regulations 2020, Treasury cabinet secretary Ukur Yatani recently gazetted, give property buyers the option of either using civil servants or hiring an approved valuer in processing land transfers for stamp duty.

Lowly international ranking

Valuation attracts a fee of about 0.25 per cent of the property value. “A valuation now will take one or two days because if a valuer is engaged, you go to the next one,” ISK President Abraham Samoei told the Daily Nation.

“Valuation is just one component (of property registration), but once we now have eased valuation… we can come down to less than a week from up to 90 days we have been accustomed to.”

The expected drop in turnaround period for land transfers could lift Kenya’s lowly international ranking in processing property deals at position 134 out of out of 190 countries.

The ranking by the World Bank Group’s Doing Business Index 2020, which covered period ending June 2019, suggests registering property in Kenya is one of the most laborious, taking an average of 43.5 days in 10 procedures as opposed to average nine steps in sub-Saharan Africa.

