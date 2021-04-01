New KPCU may revise rules on Sh3 billion cherry fund

Kenya Planters Cooperative Union

Kenya Planters Cooperative Union headquarters in Nairobi. The agency will adopt technology to simplify loan applications.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
mugo

By  Irene Mugo  &  Gitonga Marete

New Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (New KPCU) could review guidelines that regulate disbursement of the Sh3 billion Cherry Advance Fund after realising a slow uptake a year since inception.

Related

More from Business

  1. New KPCU may revise rules on Sh3 billion cherry fund

  2. Co-op Bank taps Sh1bn loan to boost farm output

  3. CBK reinstates mobile money transactions charges

  4. Embrace quality innovation, fish farmers told

  5. PRIME How Mwalimu Sacco lost its fortune

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.