New factory lines, incubation centre brew hope for specialty tea billions

The high-earner specialty tea market segment is set for a major shakeup in the face of new investments into factory lines and an incubation centre as part of a race for the billions of shillings from the leaf.

In the latest push, Sh10 billion speciality tea processing units are set to be installed across 32 factories managed by the giant Kenya Tea Development Agency Management Services Limited (KTDA-MS) across the country while the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) plans to build an incubation hub for specialty and value-added tea as part of an initiative to boost farmers’ earnings from the beverage.

KTDA said it has already installed plants in 11 of its affiliated factories that are capable of processing green and black orthodox tea as part of a product diversification strategy to maximise earnings.

“In pursuit of management mandate and in order to maximise returns, KTDA-MS has embarked on product diversification through the installation of orthodox tea processing machinery as an additional production line to the black CTC lines currently in place,” said the tea agency.

“The agency has already installed plants in 11 factories capable of processing green and black orthodox teas. KTDA has also facilitated the installation of automated withering machinery across the managed factories which have significantly reduced the operational cost and increased processing efficiency in factories,” it added.

“In furtherance to the above objectives, KTDA-MS on behalf of managed tea factories is seeking, proposals from lenders for the provision of financing for roll out of orthodox plants and automated withering to an additional 32 factories. The financing facility required for the rollout of the 32 projects is approximately 10 billion shillings or equivalent in US dollars,” it said.

KTDA-MS manages 54 tea factory companies and offers a variety of services including tea husbandry, collection, processing, sales, and marketing on behalf of more than 600,000 farmers who deliver their produce to 71 processing units.

Incubation centre

Apart from the new factory lines by KTDA, the TBK has invited supplies of machinery and equipment for the incubation centre to be set up in Kericho County.

Kenya has in the last seven years stepped up campaigns to encourage the production of new varieties of tea to boost earnings for farmers of the cash crop, which remains one of the country’s top hard currency earners.

The country is the world’s leading exporter of black tea, but oversupply and variable weather conditions often lead to global price fluctuations, encouraging diversification into niche varieties such as purple and white tea.

“The purpose of this project is to encourage product diversification and value addition along the tea value chain in order to improve returns to the farmers and processors; create employment opportunities,” said TBK about the incubation centre for specialty and value-added tea.

“The project provides a framework for the development of tea cottage industries by establishing an incubation centre for value-added tea products where small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can acquire the necessary skills for the production of specialty teas that meet the diverse requirements of the niche and sophisticated tea markets” it added.

Specialty tea earns premium returns for farmers amid growing demand for its health benefits. Unlike black tea, purple tea is not fermented in processing and contains anthocyanin and other substances, which some experts say have health benefits, such as helping with weight loss. It was developed by Kenyan tea researchers about five years ago.

China still dominates white tea production, but Kenya and other growers are increasing cultivation in the hope of giving the Asian giant a run for its money.

Orthodox beverages, which include white and purple teas are expensive because of the limited volumes against high demand globally. Kenya is the only country in the world that produces purple tea, is yet to tap its full potential even with a ready market.

The TBK incubation project is being undertaken in collaboration with the Tea Research Institute in Kericho for the development of value-added specialty tea products and training stakeholders.

“Specific objectives of the project include promoting the establishment of cottage factories for the manufacture of special tea products; capacity to build enterprises on secondary tea processing, branding, profiling, and packaging; and promoting product diversification based on market intelligence and consumer preferences by increasing the tea sector product range,” said TBK.

Kenya in February started exports of value-added tea to Australia as the country moves to safeguard its mark of origin and enhance farmers’ income.

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi flagged off the export of 2.68 tonnes of premium orthodox tea under the Kenyan Brand “Akina” valued at Sh3.8 million at the port of Mombasa by Empire Kenya EPZ.

Traditional buyers

Kenya has over the years been relying on just a handful of markets as traditional buyers of the commodity but has in recent days been scouting for new markets to cut over-reliance on Pakistan and Egypt who are the top clients for the Kenyan beverage.

KTDA last year revealed that it was seeking Sh800 million from the government to expand its production line for high-value specialty tea following a surge in demand in the global market.

Tea remains a major forex earner for Kenya despite a tough economy. Kenya’s earnings from tea exports grew 13.54 per cent in the first eight months of this year to Sh120.13 billion, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data shows. The growth was largely helped by a weaker shilling against major international currencies, with data showing volumes of tea exports remained flat.

Much of the tea was taken up by Pakistan, helping the Asian nation overtake the US and the Netherlands to become the largest destination for Kenya’s goods in the first eight months of the year outside of the EAC. Pakistan is the leading buyer of Kenya’s tea, in addition to small quantities of leather, coffee, and spices.