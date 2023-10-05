New consultancy firm Axum sets sight on Africa and Middle East

Seven partners who have been serving New York-based global consultancy firm Dalberg in Africa and the Middle East have set up a new firm, Axum, to serve the two regions.

Axum said it will work with leaders and institutions from Africa and the Middle East to address climate change, socioeconomic development and technological innovation.

The seven partners are part of the 10 partners that have been serving Dalberg in the two regions.

Positive impact

“We firmly believe that the best way for our work to have a positive impact is to put African and Arab people, leaders, and institutions at the centre of project design, decision making, and delivery,” said Edwin Macharia, a Managing Partner at Axum.

“Axum’s leadership brings over 100 years of experience establishing, building, and running successful advisory organizations across the world, including serving clients across more than 50 countries in Africa and the Middle East,” he added.

Seven new partners

In March, Dalberg appointed seven new partners worldwide, with a trio of leaders based in the firm’s Africa division. The three were Oliver Nambiro, Aika Matemu and Winnie Wambugu.

Dalberg Group comprises six businesses – Dalberg Advisors, Dalberg Data Insights, Dalberg Design, Dalberg Implement, Dalberg Media, and Dalberg Research – and a non-profit called Dalberg Catalyst.