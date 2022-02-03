Competition regulator introduces app to deal with increasing complaints

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has introduced an app targeting consumers, businesses and suppliers amid the increasing number of complaints in trade practices in the country.

The app will allow consumers and businesses file complaints such as misrepresentation of product quality and price, businesses engaging in restrictive trade practices such as dominance, price-fixing, and collusive tendering.

It will also provide information on different sectors, terms of buyer power, and merger and acquisitions (M&A).

This follows increased complaints lodged to the authority relating to Competition Act.

CAK investigated 314 consumer cases in the year ending June 2021, from 178 in the previous year, representing a 129 percent increase.

Cases on restrictive trade practices investigated increased to 47 from 40, while buyer power cases investigates increased to 50 from 32.

‘’The App is aimed at facilitating stakeholders access our services including filing competition and consumer protection infringements and tracking the status of the same,” the authority stated.

Competition Act highlights rights including access to quality goods, safety and protection from false advertising and labelling, allowing consumers refund or remedy by the company in case of breach.

It also highlights supplier contracts, including terms of payment and conditions for termination of contracts.

Companies seeking to merge or acquire another business can use the merger threshold calculator on the mobile app to compute the filing fees payable to the authority prior to lodging their applications.

Companies under M&A pay Sh1 million as a fee if their combined annual turnover or assets is over Sh1 billion to Sh10 billion, while those above Sh10 billion pay Sh2 million.