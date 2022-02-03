Competition regulator introduces app to deal with increasing complaints

The app will allow consumers and businesses file complaints such as misrepresentation of product quality and price. 

By  Elizabeth Kivuva

What you need to know:

  • The app will allow consumers and businesses file complaints such as misrepresentation of product quality and price, businesses engaging in restrictive trade practices such as dominance, price-fixing, and collusive tendering.
  • CAK investigated 314 consumer cases in the year ending June 2021, from 178 in the previous year, representing a 129 percent increase.
  • Cases on restrictive trade practices investigated increased to 47 from 40, while buyer power cases investigates increased to 50 from 32.

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has introduced an app targeting consumers, businesses and suppliers amid the increasing number of complaints in trade practices in the country.

