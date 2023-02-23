NCPB: We only have 50,000 bags of maize in our stores

The National Treasury did not provide funds to replenish the national emergency grain stores.

Yesterday, MPs heard that the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) only has 50,000 bags of maize in stores nationwide, which came from the World Food Program (WFP).

NCPB Managing Director Joseph Kimote told the Public Investments Committee: “Currently we have 50,000 bags and we did not get any money from the Treasury to buy maize for strategic reserves.”

According to the law, the Board is responsible for the maintenance of national strategic reserves of maize, wheat and scheduled agricultural produce.

Mr Kimote was responding to a question from the committee’s chairman Emmanuel Wangwe who sought to know the current status of the country’s maize reserve.

“Even as we tackle the audit query, can you take this opportunity to update the country on how many bags of maize we have in our stores because it is a matter of priority and concern,” Mr Wangwe said.

Mr Kimote was also put to task by the committee to make public the list of 50 traders who are licensed to import duty-free maize.

“Do we know the licensed maize traders under your custody? This is a question that has been controversial and in the minds of many Kenyans,” said Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.

“That is a reserve of the Agriculture Food Authority, they are the ones in charge of that,” said Mr Kimote, who was appearing to answer audit queries raised for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Maize flour increase

The revelation by Mr Kimote could trigger a further increase in the cost of maize and maize flour. Currently, the price of a 2kg packet of maize flour in supermarkets, which was expected to come down considerably, continues to retail at Sh190 in most shops.

The price was expected to come down as the country was expecting 900,000 tonnes of duty-free maize imports, which had been scheduled to come in starting February 1.

The maize imports programme has been held hostage by pricing wars, with millers boycotting the bids that have been snapped up by unnamed traders.

It was however good news for farmers after NCPB announced that it has increased the price of buying a 90kg bag of maize from Sh5, 100 to 5,600

Mr Kimote said the board met on Wednesday where the decision was made and urged farmers who have maize to take it to any of the NCPB stores across the country.

“Our facilities are open and we want you to come and transact business with us. There is no delay as we pay immediately through Mpesa,” Mr Kimote said.

He also told MPs that government-subsidised fertiliser is also available to farmers.

“We had already distributed fertiliser to 41 counties for the short rains and even now, fertiliser is available for farmers for the long rains,” Mr Kimote said. He told the committee that for the long rains, NCPB will start the distribution of fertiliser next month.

However, Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu said that some of the fertilisers being distributed are not fit for use, especially in areas that receive little rainfall.