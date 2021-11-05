NCBA Leasing LLP inks Sh1.2bn vehicle leasing deal with police

NCBA Leasing LLP, a subsidiary of NCBA Group, has inked a lucrative Sh1.2 billion deal for leasing of 250 vehicles to the National Police Service (NPS).

The vehicles will be supplied by Toyota Kenya.

The company has handed over the first batch of 49 vehicles to the NPS with the remaining units to be delivered during the first quarter of next year.

The deal comes three years after the subsidiary signed a similar contract with the police for supply of 108 vehicles in 2018, and will see NPS pay lease rentals to the company on a quarterly basis.

“As the home of asset financing, we are pleased to partner with Toyota Kenya to improve mobility of the police force across the country. This partnership will go a long way in improving security for all Kenyans,” said NCBA’s Group Asset Finance and Business Solutions director Lennox Mugambi.

Mr Mugambi said the bank is seeking similar machine and equipment leasing deals with government agencies, parastatals, and corporates who dominate demand in the local leasing market.

Leasing business

“The government has massive plans to bolster infrastructure, security, health, and agriculture in the country. This presents a great potential for our fast-growing leasing business,” he said.

The government has in recent years turned to vehicle leasing to boost the capacity of the police service and other government agencies and cut upfront large capital expenditure in outright purchases.

NCBA Leasing was established in 2015 and is only the third bank subsidiary in the leasing business that also has 15 independent leasing firms and leases kitchen, fitness, technology, medical equipment, vehicles and furniture.

NCBA’s financials for the financial year 2020 shows the subsidiary has a leased asset book of Sh2.3 billion with annual gross rentals of Sh1.1 billion.