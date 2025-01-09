National Taxpayers Association roots for gender-responsive tax policies

The umbrella association of taxpayers wants the national government to offer income tax credits for women-led households in order to provide relief for single mothers and caregivers.

The association is also pushing for value-added tax (VAT) exemptions on disability-related services and essential commodities.

The National Taxpayers Association (NTA) said Kenyans are grappling with economic disparities with the regressive tax structures in the country placing a disproportionate burden on low-income earners and marginalised communities.

NTA Programme Officer Bonface Chege said Kenya’s tax system has often overlooked the unique challenges faced by women, particularly those in the informal sector.

Consequently, the NTA has placed gender-responsive tax policies at the heart of its agenda, advocating for reforms that alleviate the financial strain on women and promote equality.

“Gender-responsive taxation recognises that women face systemic barriers in accessing economic opportunities,” said Mr Chege. “By addressing these barriers, we can create a fairer tax system that supports growth and equality.”

He argued that women in Kenya’s informal sector are often overburdened by fees and levies, limiting their ability to reinvest in their businesses.

Mr Chege said reduced VAT on essential goods will lower the cost of necessities such as food, menstrual products, and child care supplies.

The association also advocates for tax incentives for small businesses and entrepreneurs, particularly women, drawing on successful models from countries like South Africa and the UK.

NTA’s research, he said, revealed how taxation policies exacerbate gender inequalities, particularly in Nairobi City County, where Own Source Revenue (OSR) strategies disproportionately impact women.

Mr Chege pointed out that high market fees reduce earnings for women traders who operate in informal markets as he called for tiered market fees where levies are adjusted based on traders’ income levels to support women in informal markets.

He added that maternal and child health services remain inaccessible for many low-income women due to prohibitive costs.

To address the same, he said NTA is recommending subsidies for maternal health services in low-income areas, gender-sensitive budgeting to ensure equitable resource allocation as well as involving women in policy formulation to create inclusive revenue collection strategies.

He said there is a need to address structural inequalities and prioritise gender equity in fiscal reforms.

He said that in order to achieve gender-responsive tax policies, progressive reforms, and citizen engagement are key to building an inclusive economic framework in Kenya.

“Fiscal justice is not just about the numbers,” said Mr Chege. “It’s about ensuring dignity, fairness, and equal opportunity for every Kenyan, regardless of their background or circumstances.”

He said NTA is addressing the injustices within the taxation system, focusing on marginalised groups such as women, persons with disabilities, and low-income earners.

Mr Chege said one of the cornerstones of the initiative is tax literacy which is focused on improving citizens' understanding of their tax obligations and rights.

He said that through workshops, campaigns, and partnerships, NTA is ensuring that ordinary Kenyans can hold leaders accountable for how tax revenues are used; bridging the trust gap between taxpayers and the government.

“Tax literacy isn’t just about understanding figures; it’s about empowering citizens to demand accountability and participate in decision-making,” he said.

He said transparency in tax revenue allocation is vital for public trust and NTA has empowered grassroots communities to monitor the use of tax revenues through citizen-led audits of county budgets.