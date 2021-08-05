National Oil Corporation Petrol Station
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

National Oil is broke and can't pay its debts, says AG Nancy Gathungu

logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

The National Oil Corporation of Kenya (Nock) risks losing strategic assets for defaulting on a Sh3.6 billion loan from KCB Bank and refusing to take the lender’s restructuring offer.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.