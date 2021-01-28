Naivas to open food market store in Kilifi

Naivas Supermarket has taken up space that was vacated by Tuskys last October at the Kilifi Complex Centre, which will now host its 70th store.

The supermarket will start operations at the premise situated next to DTB Bank on Bofa Road on Friday, stepping up competition for customers in the resort town.

Chief commercial officer Willy Kimani said the new outlet – a food market – speaks to the resilience of the retailer in defying a tough business environment due to Covid-19 disruptions to keep up with its growth and expansion strategy.

“This is a significant store opening for us as it heralds our expansion plan for the coastal region,” he said.

The retailer also plans to open two more outlets in the Rift and Western regions.

Tuskys has been rapidly shutting stores over the past few months on the back of a heavy debt and insufficient working capital, creating voids that Naivas, among other retailers such as Carrefour and Quickmatt, have been spending heavily to fill.

