Naivas sibling Newton Kagira sues over Sh6bn take-over plan

Newton Kagira Mukuha-- the eldest of three brothers tussling over ownership of Naivas Supermarket Limited—has sued seeking to block plans to sell an extra 11 percent stake in the retailer to Mauritian conglomerate IBL Group for an estimated $41.7million(Sh5.93billion).

Through his lawyers, Ahmednasir Abdullahi Advocates LLP Mr Kagira wants the deal shelved saying it was directly in breach of a November 25, 2021 order by the Court of Appeal that prohibited dealings in Naivas’ disputed shares.

“That this honourable court be pleased to order and direct that all the transactions as from November 25, 2021, involving any direct and/or indirect sale or acquisition of a stake in Naivas Limited through Naivas International or otherwise be cancelled” Mr Kagira said in an application even as he pressed for contempt of court charges against his siblings and those involved in the deal.

The conglomerate in a July 3, 2023 investor note said that the transaction would be effected through Mambo Retail, which is the investment vehicle through which a consortium including IBL, French fund Proparco and German fund DEG presently hold a 40 percent stake in Naivas International, which in turn fully owns the operating subsidiary Naivas Limited.

If concluded, the transaction would mean that the family will relinquish a 60 percent controlling stake in the retail chain and only remain with a 49 percent shareholding—flipping ownership in favour of the consortium which only last year bought its present combined 40 percent stake in Naivas for $151.97 million (Sh21.4 billion at current exchange rates).

Naivas Limited last week dismissed the contempt of court claims and vowed to defend the deal.

“The shareholding of the company has not been changed since the status quo order of the Court of Appeal on November 25, 2021,” Naivas lawyers Bowmans said in a July 25, 2023 response to Ahmednasir Abdullahi Advocates LLP.

“The matter relating to the entities known as Naivas International, Amethis, IBL Group, Gakiwawa Family Investments Limited, and Mambo Retail Limited is not the subject of the status quo order and would be best left out of the issues at play in the litigation”