Naivas, Jumia partner to offer home deliveries along Ngong Road

Retail shoppers along Ngong Road, in Nairobi will experience convenient change in their shopping experience following a new partnership between leading retailer Naivas Supermarkets and continental e-commerce firm Jumia.

The two companies on Monday inked a strategic partnership deal aimed at enhancing access of Naivas products by customers through home deliveries using Jumia’s network.

The deal offers residents of Community area, Hurlingham, Mbagathi, Kileleshwa and Lavington — all located along Ngong Road — with an opportunity to shop from Naivas Food Market (Prestige) on Jumia Food, a platform on the Jumia website.

“This new development is an important step towards realising Naivas’ mission and especially with the changing environment in the retail sector as shoppers now want to make fewer trips to the stores and our aim is to serve Kenyans at every possible opportunity by providing a mobile experience that makes it easy for them to acquire products as quickly as possible at their own convenience,” said Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani.

More rollout

The retailer says it intends to roll out similar partnerships to other outlets across the country.

The new partnership will first feature Naivas Food Market at Prestige Plaza along Ngong road.

With 70 branches in the country, Naivas says it is banking on its wide variety of products and a large customer base to make the online venture successful.

“This partnership allows our consumers to save time and money since most of their daily household needs are available at the click of a button. This allows them to focus on other things that really matter to them. The partnership will enable shoppers a contact-free shopping experience as we ensure that everything the consumer wants is delivered to their doorstep,” said Kenneth Oyolla, the chief commercial officer at Jumia Kenya.

The two firms target to ride on the mobile-driven society and economy to offer shopping services to customers.