Nairobi pump pain: Puzzle of cheaper fuel in Nakuru

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Pricing formula is expected to make commodity more expensive as one travels farther away from Mombasa.
  • All towns on the west of Nairobi are expected to be more expensive due to the transportation costs. 

It cheaper to buy fuel in Nakuru, Naivasha, Gilgil, Nyahururu, Mogotii and Londiani than it is in Nairobi, in yet another puzzle that continues to baffle many motorists given that it goes against the stated principles of the fuel pricing formula. 

