Nairobi-Kisumu passenger rail service revs up

Kisumu- Nakuru railway

Kenya Railways Corporation engineers doing final touches on the Kisumu-Nakuru line ahead of the launch later this month.

Photo credit: Victor Raballa | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

It is a big sigh of relief for commuters who intend to move between Nairobi, Kisumu and through to Butere following expected re-launch of commercial passenger service on the route after a 13-year hiatus.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.