Nairobi Hospital lays off over 200 amid fraud purge

By  Lynet Igadwah

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The hospital said the affected workers had either performed poorly or had been involved in unethical practices. 

The Nairobi Hospital has laid off more than 200 workers in a move aimed at cutting costs and clearing out staff implicated in a recent graft audit.

