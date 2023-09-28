Nairobi Bottlers ordered to pay ex-worker Sh1.4m for unproven graft claim

A judge has ordered Nairobi Bottlers Limited to pay a former purchase officer Sh1.4 million for unfair dismissal from work and failure to prove corruption claims against her.

The bottler, currently known as Coca-Cola Beverages Kenya, is a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

Ms Beatrice Karwitha Kiragu was sent packing by the firm on August 12, 2015, for receiving Sh860,000 from a company known as Oshgoh Commercial Agencies (Oshgoh) in 2014—a payment that her employer suspected was a bribe by one its suppliers, Waveline contrary to its code of conduct.

Court filings said the amount was received by Ms Kiragu from Joshua Mugo whom she had loaned money to enable his company Oshgoh supply CCTV, water, and sewerage systems to Makueni County.

In a judgment, Justice Stella Rutto of the Employment and Labour Relations Court said the Nairobi Bottlers failed to prove corruption claims against Ms Kiragu.

“It is, therefore, not in dispute that the claimant knew Joshua Mugo and transacted with him. What is in dispute is whether the said transactions amounted to a contravention of the respondent’s code of business ethics and company values, by the claimant,” said the judge.

“From the record, it is not clear whether the said Oshgoh was a supplier of the respondent. Such evidence, if any, was not tendered before the court. As a matter of fact, the connection between the respondent and Oshgoh was not established at all, even remotely,” said Justice Kiragu.

The judge said Nairobi Bottlers based its sacking on Ms Kiragu on an alleged bribe by Waveline—a claim that it failed to substantiate.

“With regards to the said Waveline, it is notable from the disciplinary proceedings that there was a subtle indication that it was a supplier of the respondent. However, what is conspicuously missing from the record is the connection between the said Waveline and Oshgoh,” said justice Rutto.

“This was not made clear. Indeed, there was no evidence that Oshgoh had received money from Waveline and vice versa. It is therefore impossible to join the dots between Waveline and Oshgoh and subsequently, the claimant.” she added.

Justice Rutto said failure by the bottler to prove the link between Waveline and the payment to Ms Kiragu meant she was dismissed irregularly because it is not possible to establish whether she acted in conflict of interest or received a bribe or gift from its supplier.

“The net effect of the foregoing is that the respondent has failed to prove to the requisite standard that by receiving the money from Joshua Mugo or for that matter Oshgoh, the claimant acted in contravention of the respondent’s code of business conduct and specifically, in conflict of interest,” the judge said.

The Court also said Ms Kiragu was not presented with the charges by her former employer ahead of the disciplinary proceedings.