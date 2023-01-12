Mwalimu Sacco, KMRC partner to offer low-cost mortgages

Mwalimu National Sacco has partnered with the state-owned Kenya Mortgage Refinancing Company (KMRC) to give low-cost mortgages to its members.

The teachers-owned sacco on Thursday said its members will access a minimum mortgage of Sh500,000 and a maximum loan of Sh8 million to build houses.

The loans will be charged an annual interest of 9 per cent on a reducing balance.

The mortgage loan facility will assist members to acquire ready houses built across the country for a long-term loan facility repayable in up to 308 months, said Mwalimu Sacco, which has more than 120,000 members.

At the same time, the sacco unveiled an asset financing loan facility alongside an insurance premium financing to pay for insurance covers.

The asset financing loan will enable members to acquire personal assets.

Mwalimu National Sacco Chairman Joel Gachari said the deal will enable the sacco to serve as a one-stop shop where they will be able to acquire essential affordable housing mortgage loan products, buy personal assets, commercial businesses and get insurance premium financing.

“This is a milestone for the sacco membership and an ingredient for enabling our members to get an increased space for growth and expansion.” Mr Gachari said.