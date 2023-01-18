Mwale City to construct multi-billion shillings sports arena

Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) has unveiled final renderings of a world-class multiplex sports arena in its Airport District.

The new multi-billion shillings sports arena will cement MMTC as a global leading talent and entertainment center, and support sports medicine and tourism as part of the City's medical tourism program.

“The multiplex arena will add to our 36-hole Hamptons golf course which is located in the Golf District of MMTC. The multiplex sports arena will host all sports including football, rugby, basketball, tennis, hockey, volleyball, American football and swimming,” MMTC said in a statement.

For maximum utilization of the arena, the facility will also host other activities such as concerts, forums, virtual reality and additional revenue generators.

Nurture and educate the youth

A talent innovation school will train, nurture and educate thousands of youth in sports, and enable them to compete internationally.

Bruce Wanjala an alderman at the Airport district of MMTC said that construction of the Multiplex arena will commence mid this year and take 18 months to complete.

"We expect the construction to complete in November 2024", said Mr Wanjala.

He said the groundbreaking will include partners from the US, Indian and Turkey who have teamed up with MMTC on the Multiplex arena project.

The airport district at MMTC is one of the five districts at Mwale City.It is designed as the main entertainment district of the City. Other districts include the Industrial district with a solar power plant, the Grid district with residential homes and the Golf district which runs for 9km along the Golf and Church roads.

The main commercial district is the Plaza district which has Hamptons hospital, innovation park, shopping, dining and Plaza residences.

In March last year, Hamptons Hospital began full 24-hour operations in all departments after a successful 6-month trial run.

“The 24-hour operation has seen increased demand since it was enacted last year. Over 100km of streets at MMTC have been installed with thousands of solar streetlights, with around the clock security patrols that enhance smooth running of the operations at the hospital,” the hospital said in a statement.

Among the departments that now operate on 24-hour basis are newly completed maternity wing with a capacity to deliver 96 new-born babies per day in the ultra-modern obstetrics department.

Others are Oncology, Inpatient and outpatient, Radiology, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Trauma, Special surgery, Renal, Diabetic, Ear-nose-throat, Infectious disease and ICU. The hospital opened in 2019 and treats Kenyans and medical tourists.

Community-owned metropolis

Kakamega County residents with NHIF cards are treated without paying extra co-payment charges. MMTC's Hamptons hospital is a 5000-bed capacity, and will be able to serve 12,000 patients daily at full capacity.

The hospital launched Sh1 billion solar lighting programme targeting schools and markets in the Western Kenya region.

The project began in 2021 and it saw the hospital distribute and install over 3,000 solar-powered streetlights which were installed in Butere on the roads, markets, and schools around MMTC in phase 1 and 2.

The solar streetlights programme has so far reached markets and schools in Mumias East and West, Marama North-South-West, and Central and covered markets and schools in Lurambi, Navakholo, and Ikolomani.