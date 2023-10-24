Muthaura, Wakiaga join BAT board

Former Capital Markets Authority (CMA) boss Paul Muthaura and Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) ex-CEO Phyllis Wakiaga have joined the board of British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya.

Kathryne Maundu has also resigned as Company Secretary and replaced by Waeni Ngea. She has resigned less than a month after leaving a similar position at Safaricom.

Ms Ngea joined BAT Kenya in July as Head of Legal & Compliance, East & Southern Africa, having come from cement manufacturer, Bamburi, where she served as Head of Legal & Compliance and Company Secretary, for three years.

Ms Wakiaga currently also serves as a Senior Advisor at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a Non-Executive Director at the Kenya Roads Board, the Institute of Economic Affairs, International Centre for Research on Women (Africa Board) and the Board of Trustees of the United States International University.

“Prior to this, Phyllis was the Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Board at KAM where she served for 9 year and spearheaded industry led actions,” the BAT Kenya statement said.

Mr Muthaura, on the other hand, is currently the CEO of the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative and has previously served as the CEO and Principal Officer at ICEA Lion General Insurance, CEO of the CMA, and an independent consultant with EMRD Advisory Limited, a consultancy firm that offers bespoke advisory services to international and local institutions in connection with financial market development, net-zero transitioning and sustainable finance.

“The Chairperson and the Board congratulate Phyllis and Paul on their appointment and welcome them to the Board,” the statement issued by BAT Kenya Board chairperson, Rita Kavashe, stated.

As the two were appointed, BAT Kenya’s Board also announced the resignation of Ms Maundu as the company secretary effective October 23, in her place appointing Ms Waeni Ngea.

“Kathryne has been Company Secretary since June 2020 and during her tenure has demonstrated exceptional professionalism, dedication and expertise in supporting the Board to disseminate its governance role. We extend our gratitude to Kathryne and wish her continued success and fulfillment as she embarks on a new chapter in her career,” Ms Kavashe said in the statement.