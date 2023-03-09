Murang'a County to close down 'pigsty lodgings' 

The Murang'a County Government has ordered the Public Health Department to start inspection of lodgings feared to be filthy.

The county said it will close down those that will be found to be like pigsties.

Water, Environment and Sanitation executive Mary Magochi, while speaking in Murang'a town on Wednesday, said there are complaints of many being havens of skin diseases and bedbugs.

"We have also been receiving complaints of illegal dumping of lodging waste in public yards. Parents have complained of finding their children mistaking condoms for balloons," she said.

Ms Magochi added that some lodgings drain their dirty water in public spaces.

"We on average receive 10 complaints specifically about lodgings in the county. It is about dirty beddings, infestations, old and creaky beds, blocked toilets, lack of towels ... we are duty bound to insist on public hygiene in them," she said.

She revealed that one of the complaints involves a woman who broke her leg after the bed she was sharing with her lover in Murang'a town collapsed.

The woman's legs got stuck in the woodworks of the bed and occasioned her a fracture.

"The lodging attendants blamed us for damaging their property. They said the Sh400 that we had paid for lodge use was not inclusive of bad use compensation," the complaint reads in part.

Ms Magochi said all lodgings are also supposed to have insurance covers for their customers.

"We do not want to come out as if we are at war with these lodgings. We are there to partner and promote their businesses. But they must also show deliberate consciousness to all forms of safety," Ms Magochi said.

She added that the public health department can assist in fighting bedbug and lice infestations.