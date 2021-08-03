Munga secret Britam deal leaves Mauritius with Sh3.9bn loss

Billionaire businessman Peter Munga

Billionaire businessman Peter Munga.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
victorjuma_img

By  Victor Juma

What you need to know:

  • After buying the shares, Mr Munga would later sell them in two tranches at undisclosed prices that are expected to have earned him billions of shillings in capital gains.

Billionaire businessman Peter Munga orchestrated a secretive purchase of 452.5 million shares of Britam Holdings from the government of Mauritius in a deal that left the island nation with a Sh3.9 billion loss, according to an inquiry report.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.