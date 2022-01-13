Mumias lease suspended in fresh court directive

  • Justice William Musyoka lifted the order a day after issuing the directive after it emerged that it conflicted with another order another court issued in December.
  • Kakamega County moved to court on Tuesday and obtained the order, stopping KCB appointed receiver-manager PVR Rao and Tumaz & Tumaz Enterprises, from interfering with operations of Sarrai Group.

The High Court in Kakamega has lifted an order that had given Uganda-based company Sarrai Group the green light to proceed with operations at Mumias Sugar Company.

