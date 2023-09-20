MultiChoice widens Kenyan viewers' access to Maisha Magic Plus

Entertainment and pay TV provider, MultiChoice, has widened access for its premium 24-hour local content channel, Maisha Magic Plus in a campaign dubbed Tumefungulia Magic.

The move will open up premium shows to more viewers in the Kenyan market.

The company made the announcement on Monday during a Media Content Showcase on the increased accessibility of local content to a wider DStv and GOtv audience.

MultiChoice Kenya also said it is committed to delivering more Kenyan content to local audiences through convenient and accessible platforms.

Effectively, since September 7, Maisha Magic Plus, which was previously only accessible on Compact, Compact Plus and Premium on DStv and on Supa and Supa Plus on GOtv, has been available to DStv customers on Access, Family, and above and to GOtv customers on Plus, Max and above.

MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director (MD) Nzola Miranda said the company is committed to continuing showcasing talent and diversity of Kenyan culture.

“We are excited about what the future holds and we believe that by working together, we can continue to showcase the talent and diversity of the Kenyan culture, create a thriving local film industry that contributes to the growth and development of the country,” said Mr Miranda.