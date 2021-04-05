MPs want EACC to probe Treasury cash management bid to Oracle

National Treasury

The entrance to the National Treasury building in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

Parliament now wants the anti-corruption watchdog to investigate the National Treasury over a tender awarded to software giant Oracle for a cash management solution.

Related

More from Business

  1. Kenya Airways suspends Nairobi-UK passenger flights

  2. PRIME Dead insurers crawl out of their graves

  3. CMA punishes Real People bosses over bond misuse

  4. PRIME Treasury to increase Sh9 trillion debt ceiling by June

  5. MPs want EACC to probe Treasury cash management bid to Oracle

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.