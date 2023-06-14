MPs summon Mudavadi over East Africa Portland Cement Company’s woes

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has been summoned to Parliament to explain why the State failed to approve the sale of land to raise Sh12.8 billion needed to revive a cement company.

Mr Mudavadi, along with Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, Industry PS Juma Mukhwana and the chief executives of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and French firm Lafarge, which are shareholders of East Africa Portland Cement Company (EAPCC), are expected to appear before the National Assembly’s Public Investment in Trade and Energy committee next week.

“Portland is dying and depends on this House to make a decision whether to resuscitate it or kill it,” said David Pkosing, who chairs the committee.

According to lawmakers, Portland has been struggling to meet its debt obligations and has been seeking to sell some of its extensive land holdings in Athi River to fund a restructuring of its balance sheet and to bridge a working capital deficit.

Cabinet failed to approve

EAPCC Managing Director Oliver Kirubai told the committee that Cabinet had failed to act on a request for approval for the sale of land to raise the cash needed to lift the cement firm out of its current financial mess.

“We have land worth over Sh50 billion and the board passed a resolution in 2019 directing the disposal of 907 acres of land,” said Mr Kirubai. He explained that former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet had approved the sale of the land, which is currently being grabbed by wealthy individuals through a regularisation process.

“But when the new government took over, we were told to stop the process. We wrote another Cabinet memorandum seeking the go-ahead to sell the land ... Although we wrote to the parent ministry two weeks ago to follow up on the Cabinet memo, we have not received any response,” Mr Kirubai said, adding that the 907 acres are expected to fetch Sh3.5 billion.