MPs push for reintroduction of environment audit fees

Parliament Building

The Parliament Building in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Constant Munda

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Parliamentary committee wants the ministry to speed up a return of the Environmental Impact Assessment licence processing fees.
  • Budget and Appropriations Committee move to raise cost for real estate players.

A key committee of the National Assembly has backed a push by the Ministry of Environment to reintroduce compliance audit fees, a move likely to raise operation costs for real estate developers.

