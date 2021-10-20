MPs drag feet in bid to fill asset-sale team slots

Parliament

The State’s bid to fill six posts at the team spearheading sale of government-owned enterprises has been dealt a blow after Parliament delayed approval of nominees.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  JOHN MUTUA

The State’s bid to fill six posts at the team spearheading sale of government-owned enterprises has been dealt a blow after Parliament delayed approval of nominees for undisclosed reasons.

