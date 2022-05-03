MozzartBet fights Sh300m seizure in M-Pesa dirty cash

Betting firm MozzartBet has returned to court seeking to reverse the forfeiture of Sh302 million to the State after the money was declared proceeds of crime.

The firm says in a notice of appeal that it risks losing the millions of shillings meant for the purchase of a software in the upgrade of its betting business.

The company says it had paid Sh256 million, which was part of the money seized and forfeited to the State, to acquire a customised betting software.

Justice Esther Maina last month ruled that the money held in three bank accounts was part of a money-laundering scheme supported by payments through M-Pesa accounts and should be forfeited to the government.

This followed a petition from the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA), indicating that the money was not generated from gambling under MozzartBet, which operates in a sector that has recently come under increased scrutiny from the State.

The agency says that the unclear source and wiring of the cash to a web of accounts, including some owned by MozzartBet and to various companies associated with directors and shareholders of the betting firm point to a money-laundering scheme.

Now, MozzartBet is appealing and has asked for a suspension of the forfeiture, pending the determination of the appeal.

“Should its appeal succeed, the interested party (MozzartBet) will face serious, potentially insurmountable, hurdles recovering them, given, what is a matter of public notoriety, the process of recovering judgments against the government and its agencies,” the company said in the application.