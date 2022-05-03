MozzartBet fights Sh300m seizure in M-Pesa dirty cash
What you need to know:
Betting firm MozzartBet has returned to court seeking to reverse the forfeiture of Sh302 million to the State after the money was declared proceeds of crime.
The firm says in a notice of appeal that it risks losing the millions of shillings meant for the purchase of a software in the upgrade of its betting business.
The company says it had paid Sh256 million, which was part of the money seized and forfeited to the State, to acquire a customised betting software.
Justice Esther Maina last month ruled that the money held in three bank accounts was part of a money-laundering scheme supported by payments through M-Pesa accounts and should be forfeited to the government.
This followed a petition from the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA), indicating that the money was not generated from gambling under MozzartBet, which operates in a sector that has recently come under increased scrutiny from the State.
The agency says that the unclear source and wiring of the cash to a web of accounts, including some owned by MozzartBet and to various companies associated with directors and shareholders of the betting firm point to a money-laundering scheme.
Now, MozzartBet is appealing and has asked for a suspension of the forfeiture, pending the determination of the appeal.
“Should its appeal succeed, the interested party (MozzartBet) will face serious, potentially insurmountable, hurdles recovering them, given, what is a matter of public notoriety, the process of recovering judgments against the government and its agencies,” the company said in the application.
