Motorists to dig deeper into pockets as petrol, diesel prices rise again

Consumers will pay more for fuel from March 15 to April, following an increase in the prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene

The prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene have all increased significantly in the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra).

In a statement Sunday, the Epra’s acting Director-General Daniel Bargoria said the costs of a litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene rose by Sh7.63, Sh5.75, and Sh5.41 per litre, respectively.

The new prices take effect on Monday and will remain until the next review on April 14.

In Nairobi, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh122.81, diesel at Sh107.66, and Kerosene at Sh97.85.

In Mombasa, the three products will cost Sh120.41, Sh105.27, and Sh95.46, respectively, while in Kisumu, motorists will pay Sh123.36, Sh108.46, and Sh98.68, respectively.

In Nakuru, motorists will pay Sh122.44 for a litre of super petrol, Sh107.55 for diesel and Sh97.76 for kerosene.

In Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, that amount of super petrol will cost Sh123.36, diesel Sh108.46 and kerosene Sh98.68.

According to Epra, the price increases are a consequence of an increase in the average landed costs of fuel products.

The cost of imported super petrol rose from $391.24 per cubic metre in January to $449.82 in February.

The cost of diesel increased by $12.29 per cent, from $ 377.55 per cubic metre to $423.95, while that of Kerosene increased by $13.26, from $347.19 per cubic metre to $393.23.

“Over the same period, the mean monthly US dollar to Kenya shilling exchange rate appreciated by 0.20 per cent, from Sh109.89 per dollar in January, to Sh109.67 per dollar in February," the regulator said.