Motorcycle imports jump 15 times, hit record high

Kenya imported a record number of motorcycles in the second quarter of 2023, underlining the growing demand for the two-wheelers which have become the most common mode of transport in the country.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows the country imported 338,701 units between April and June this year. This is nearly 15 times the 22,833 motorcycles imported in the first quarter of 2023.

This means that within just one quarter, the country has already imported more motorcycles than it did in the entirety of 2022 (321,200). This comes amid the lowest prices of the two-wheelers in years, allowing importers to ship larger quantities to supply the local market.

Motorcycles, commonly referred to as boda bodas, have grown exponentially in number in recent decades and established themselves as the go-to mode of transport especially in rural areas as they are cheaper, faster, and more convenient.

Motorcycles are fairly affordable, retailing at between Sh65,000 and Sh130,000, enabling many youth to acquire them for business and others for their own transport needs and luxury.

Amid a bubbling unemployment crisis in the country, boda bodas have emerged as a go-to source of employment especially for youths, leading to a high demand for motorcycles.

A report released last year by Car & General, a listed seller of motorcycles, their spare parts, and other engineering equipment, shows the sector employs more than 1.2 million individuals.

“There are 1.2 million riders in Kenya. Nine out of 10 are used for commercial purposes, representing over one million jobs created. Seventy-five percent are youths and six percent are female,” says the C&G report.

Motorcycle prices have been rising steadily in recent years from an average of Sh55,420 per unit in 2018 to a high of Sh60,687 in 2021. Manufacturing of motorcycles in China, Far East Asia, and South East Asia took a major hit from the Covid-19 pandemic as factories were forced to shut down.

When factories reopened, they were overwhelmed by orders for vehicles, pushing prices through the roof in 2021. But demand has since eased, which has pushed down prices by about 30 percent to an average of Sh42,866 in 2022.

Increased demand has also attracted several companies that have set up assembly plants in Nairobi and Mombasa.